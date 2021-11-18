Sorry to report (11,000 scientist can’t be wrong – we (sic) been lied to by [the] powers that be who want to maintain [an] unsustainable status quo with even more oil emissions, keep us consuming even though jobs are gone or scarce, and extreme emergency climate events happening daily in multiples.
Top world scientists are saying we’ve missed 1.5 degrees C and will hit 2 degrees, which means a thousand million people will die – they will have to move (a hundred million will be dead). How long are we going to watch them die? All hell is (sic) broken loose. Our youth are waking up to the fact that in 3 or 4 years they are sent to their death. We are responsible for the unraveling of our ecosystems and lives and we can’t push it off on the young people to try and solve.
Coming together is a beginning. It’s collective change – what we can do together – more concerted effort – to get from here to there. Individual actions aren’t enough. System (sic) at the moment is not capable of doing it. Better start preparing for collapse. Neither individual nor political paradigns (sic) – not happening at this time. It’s so much worse than we think – worse than what we are told. People already know we’re in the crap (?) and need non-violent disruption (civil disobedience) to facilitate the scope of change needed.
If it takes longer than 6 months, it probably won’t change. Can we talk? Act now because it’s too late. We can’t stop climate and ecosystem catastrophe but we can lessen the impact if we don’t wait. What are we waiting for?
Social repression is keeping many from participating – there’s no mechanism for creating change. Society is living this massive lie. People are frightened, angry, depressed and irrational. They try to comfort themselves in this beyond horrendous situation we find ourselves in by focusing on performance (what are we going to do?) and making it an individual burden.
We want survival. We have to make it happen. It is entirely possible and necessary. Focus concretely on success (in political change) with commitment from small groups of motivated people. We have to have our heads together before we know what to do – have some idea about how the world works before we can act appropriately. We have to know that we can’t afford to lose. Take the risk and go for it, even if we fail.
It doesn’t matter how we feel about things. Like it or not, it is happening. Have to do whatever it takes.
s/Linda Rakestraw
400 S. Bullard St.
Silver City, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
