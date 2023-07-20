How can we correct our past mistakes if we don't look at today's problems? We can't resolve problems by having foolish discussions with people who oppose us with their so-called knowledge.
These so-called intelligent people portray themselves as sincere, but are sinister at heart. They try to control or direct our board members. They create havoc in our entities. We need to hold these people accountable when they play their games in our community. Are they outsiders just coming in to influence people who live here so that they can exploit our people, make a fast dollar, and leave us to clean up their mess?
We can't keep squandering our resources with old narrow-minded thinking, out of date thinking, and covert planning. We have to avoid foolish discussions with those who oppose us with their so-called knowledge with little or no hands-on experience. We can't waste time in endless speculation over myths and old non-productive thinking.
We have to create a better world by watching for people who are conceited, ignorant and misleading. We have to look at the deceptions they are covering up, and who they are working for. How can we improve our county if we stay divided in our deeds and actions? We have to understand that “United We Stand, Divided We Fall." We have to fight for what we believe in.
Are you all fed up and can't do it any more? Learn who is fighting the good fight and help them with your support, and don't let anyone think less of you because you are young. Together we can stop the stress tests. The time has come to push back the book smart people.
The time has come to look at when people worked their way up with a combination of hands-on experience with a real education so we can develop quality leadership and produce quality products. We have to recognize the real demons that are notions and mythologies that have guided our lives for the past century.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
