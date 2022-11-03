On October 20, Larry Marker, Independent Write-in Candidate for Commissioner of Public Lands filed in Federal Court for a temporary restraining order against the State of New Mexico for use of uncertified voting machines.
So why is it important that our NM Dominion voting machines be certified? Voting machines have an integral role in ensuring the integrity of elections, and thus of protecting democracy. It's important that they are operating as designed: Record citizens’ votes in a secure and accurate way. Voters must be confident their votes are being recorded as cast, that their privacy is being protected, and that the machine is tamper-proof. To provide this level of confidence, voting machines are tested against current standards before being used in an election.
On July 14, 2021, the Voting System Recertification Committee’s Report of Findings was made. On 8/4/2021 the NM Certification Committee finished the last certification. However, on
8/19/2021, *Toulouse-Oliver sent a letter to Dominion, saying that the NM machines were not certified to the latest VVSG (Voluntary Voting System Guidelines, adopted by the US Election Assistance Commission – EAC on February 10, 2021). Toulouse-Oliver checked as late as September 2022. To this day, no independent laboratory has been willing to certify NM voting systems to the latest standards. The voting systems, in fact, therefore, do not comply with NM Statutes that require certification to the latest standards and are therefore NOT certified.
SOS/Dominion letter upon request.
s/Larry Marker
Roswell, NM
