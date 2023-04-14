Dear Chuck,
Thanks to the Sentinel for the 3/24/2023 front-page report on the city commission’s unanimous decision to delay “adoption” on the submitted Turtleback Trails master plan.
The plan was introduced by Attila Bality, a National Park Service (NPS) employee as a consultant for the Jornada Resource Conservation and Development group. Kudos to the mayor for moving to table this vote, as the master plan has several major flaws stretching far past the original request by the city, to the NPS, for planning and development funding of a proposed footbridge to a hiking trail.
One sentence really stands out in the Sentinel article: “sections of the plan devoted to the potential development of hiking trails, foot bridges and/or vehicular bridge access”.
There is a big difference between planning for a hiking/running trail and an “adventure trail”. There is an even bigger difference between planning for a footbridge and a vehicular bridge. The commission should reject the proposed undated and unsigned “Master Plan” as submitted by the NPS and Jornada. A reworked scaled down plan focused only on a footbridge and hiking trails, the city’s original intent, would be a better alternative.
Waving the “we’ll pay for it” banner does not work when the potential for a negative impact on the watershed, the river and the hot springs water is at stake!
Who is Jornada and what is their interest? Were they paid for this consulting work? Why is the NPS encouraging adventure trails? What environmentally negative impact would a vehicular bridge have on the birds, fish and other wildlife? Many residents have expressed the sentiment “fix our current downtown first before developing another one”.
It’s a slippery slope to even consider a vehicular bridge as part of a trail plan. Most residents are against a vehicular bridge as shown in a survey. The only problem is the unknown author of the report displayed a visual pie chart on page 9, showing the exact opposite of the results. A quick visual of the chart would lead one to believe most people were in favor of a vehicular bridge, when they are instead in favor of a pedestrian crossing.
Commissioner Fahl was right to recuse herself from the vote, as she has a potential conflict being a member of the Jornada group. City attorney Rubin was wise to recommend delay to see what further costs and obligations the city may encounter with the expanded design. Has the T-or-C Planning and Zoning Commission even weighed in on this?
April is too soon to return to a final vote on this matter. What is needed is for the city to narrow the focus of the “next stage” of the planning process to only include the originally proposed footbridge and hiking trails. This most beautiful section of the Rio Grande is at stake, a very delicate ecosystem whose watershed supports the health of our hot springs. We need to be good stewards of “the waters”.
A planning process that includes consideration of a larger development is a slippery slope to potential irreparable damage to the river, the wildlife and our sacred healing hot springs.
Thank you.
s/L. Chris Devlin
T-or-C, NM
