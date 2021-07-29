A few clarifications on last week’s 'Dear Boss' column, to put things into perspective. The Sentinel did, in my opinion, practice censorship when the 'City of Health' column was discontinued, providing an alternative perspective on the 'Plandemic' – a simple disclaimer would have sufficed.
Accepting thousands of dollars from the state to promote experimental injections (not vaccines as defined medically) and restricting any counter information to the letters to the editor space – is bias. Putting arrests on the front page and publishing acquittals on the crime page is bias. Reporting on city commission actions one week and not reporting the state attorney general’s rebuttal is misinformation by omission – bias.
Owning and controlling both forms of media in our community gives the owner great power and to those whom great power is given – much is expected. 'Investigative' reporting is not 'digging up skeletons' but providing transparency so that the public is fully informed to select those representatives – responsible to the voters. Corruption and theft in small towns, villages and the state of NM is legendary.
As we move into a world, impossible to imagine, much less deal with, we desperately need to get our house in order and not 'business as usual'. What is brewing will be a true test of the Sentinel and its ability to provide the facts/truth. These facts will question the basic integrity of our elected officials and those who support and benefit from their actions.
If we, as a city/county are going to survive, we need to know and face what is coming – inflation, famine (China's food crop is destroyed) supply chain collapse ('just in time' and moving manufacturing offshore will be our downfall) – and address those issues together. We still have a chance to get ready.
But not in the old ways, with old ideas and an old power structure running the show. Much is about to be revealed, we cannot afford to sweep it under the rug. Nothing 'out there' is going to save us... It is up to us.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
