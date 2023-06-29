–COMMENTARY–
Millions of Americans’ negative reactions to the indictment of President Trump are not all related to his personal appeal. They are responses to the cultural civil war being waged by an aggressive, immoral, and dictatorial elite minority.
There is a parallel between what is happening to President Trump and the American people’s rejection of woke brainwashing.
Do not be confused: The Biden team would absolutely force Americans to buy Bud Light, shop at Target, and applaud the LA Dodgers’ celebration of an anti-Christian hate group if (or when) they could.
The entire strategy of the elite minority is based on coercing the American people into positions they would not voluntarily reach on their own.
One of the most striking lessons from polling and focus groups that’s been done is how many Americans reject the coercive wokeness embraced by the Democrat Party, academia, establishment media, the federal bureaucracy, and corporate America.
For example, over 90 percent of Americans support parents’ rights to know what’s being taught in schools over the elite minority’s effort to brainwash children. Importantly, this includes 87 percent of democrats. Meanwhile, no House democrats voted for the recent Parents Bill of Rights (HR 5) despite voters being more than 8:1 in favor.
The elite minority argues that race is the most important personal characteristic – and that discrimination today should be used to correct past discrimination. Meanwhile, over 91 percent of Americans favor Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assertion that it is the content of our character, not the color of our skin that matters. This August will be the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. It would be a good time to take the new woke racism head-on.
The elite minority wants to maximize the number of people dependent on government. Surveys show that 77 percent of Americans favor a work requirement for able-bodied adults who get welfare benefits.
By 91 percent to 6 percent, Americans oppose discriminating against other Americans to provide special help for black Americans. Despite all the efforts to argue for reparations and other special advantages, even blacks favored race neutrality by 73 percent.
By 73 percent to 19 percent, Americans believe only the American flag should fly in front of federal government buildings.
On one of the elite minority’s biggest issues, Gallup recently reported that 86 percent of Americans say transgender athletes should be restricted to playing on sports teams that conform with their birth gender. This is compared to 62 percent in 2021. Two years of vigorous debate have only hardened opposition to biological male athletes competing with women.
Here’s the most important, practical takeaway from all this: The elite minority is still a minority.
It desperately wants to change America in profound, fundamental ways. It knows that it will never convince the American people to voluntarily adopt its woke patterns and principles, so it has decided to seize the key elements of power and coerce the American people.
If parents want to protest brainwashing in their child’s school, they are called potential terrorists. The FBI opened a “Snitch-line” (their term) at the National Threat Operations Center specifically for this.
Parents who want to be involved in their child’s thinking about their sexual identity are being threatened by a new bill introduced in the California legislature to make such supposed meddling ‘child abuse’. Meanwhile, well over half the country believes that conducting gender transitions on children is real child abuse.
You want the freedom to use a gas stove? Not in New York where democrats are banning them in new constructions.
Gas powered lawn equipment will be outlawed in California in 2024. New gas powered cars will be outlawed in California by 2035.
If you publicly disagree with the elite minority, you can be coerced into learning and adopting its woke racism, sexual ideology, and revised history. Look at the efforts underway in the military to replace patriotism and war fighting with Maoist-style woke mantras.
Ironically, June 8 was the 74th anniversary of the publication of George Orwell’s famous novel “1984.” Orwell was writing about an emerging totalitarianism in Great Britain. His book did not take place in Moscow or Beijing. He knew that all centers of power could be corrupted and become totalitarian (a potential about which Friedrich Hayek also warned in “The Road to Serfdom”).
I have a poster from the Polish Solidarity movement. We got it when Callista and I were filming “Nine Days that Changed the World” about Pope John Paul II’s return to his homeland. The poster is in Polish and translates to: “for Poland to remain Poland, 2 plus 2 must always equal 4.” They understood what Orwell was warning in “1984” when he wrote: “In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it.”
The modern woke fanatics have no idea how much they resemble Orwell’s tyrants.
People ask me about the specifics of the indictments against President Trump. This question entirely misses the point. The indictments are an act of cultural war against the man the elite minority fears most.
Every indictment strengthens President Trump with his base, because it reminds them that they are being coerced and overridden by a totalitarian elite minority in America.
And they are not the only ones.
Views expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Sierra County Sentinel.
