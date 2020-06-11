In this new COVID-19 world we are living in now, there are many alterations that we have had to incorporate into our daily lives. One of the hardest for me is the self-quarantine. According to our medical and scientific community, we are going to have to settle into our COVID-19 precautions perhaps longer than we bargained for. Those of us with children have special challenges that we must face, ready or not!
I decided that a “on premises play site” would be the answer to quarantine play restrictions, or so I hoped. Well, as I searched for some kind of direction, my hopes were admittedly running thin.
Then, when least expected, I ran into a young man from Las Palomas Canyon and he said, “ever thought about a treehouse?” Well, no I hadn’t, and no I haven’t just yet won the lotto! And no, I don’t have any trees! Well, as fate would have it, he explained the simplicity of his endeavor (to him, maybe!).
The next day I went and got the few supplies he needed and we were on the way to an adventure that I had no idea of what lay ahead for me, and my twin six-year-old boys.
Three short days after leaving the hardware store, there stood a magnificent treehouse, big enough for me to ladder up into with the boys! I call it the C19 house! Well, hours of entertainment later, the boys decided to make it their own by stringing up dollar store white lights everywhere, that took an entire day by the way, and they were pretty proud of their nest of lights at the end of that day! Looks really nice at night! Next is a camping “trip” right in the back yard and I thought I overheard them hatching a plan to put some furniture up there! Oh, boy!
Well, I wish all our kids could experience such fun in these bleak times of social distancing and quarantine. If you are thinkin’ what I was only dreaming of, let Michael know; his creativity and personalized plan for you will, I am sure, serve you as well as it did for us!
Michael’s Treehouse Fun: 575-740-3633.
s/Kate Daniel, RN.
T-or-C, NM
