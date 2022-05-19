Tonight (Friday, May 20, 6:30) at the New Hope Revival Church, 800 E. Third Ave., David Clements will give a presentation of what they have learned about the NM 2020 Presidential election. David, and his wife, Erin, produced the Clements Report, did the audit in Otero County and recently began to analyze Sierra County.
He will cover the questions raised and issues discovered in Otero County and their progress, so far, in Doña Ana, Torrance and Sierra counties. He will discuss how much of the fraud was orchestrated by the Secretary of State’s office, the issues with the voting machines, mail in ballots and open voter roles.
The rights of man come not from the generosity of the State but from the hand of God –JFK
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
