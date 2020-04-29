My favorite family is growing larger every day! My family is recognized by the masks they wear! We are an expanding family right here in T-or-C. I am now waving at my family whenever I see them, now so recognizable with their facemasks!
This expanding family is displaying their willingness to shoulder the responsibility of living together on a damaged planet. We will soon turn to its repair. I know I will spot more of them tomorrow. It would be nice to have meetings and take a look ahead; however, for now we are very busy flattening the curve and seeing that the virus spread is limited.
So, I’m asking this family of way-showers to acknowledge the work we are doing, lets wave at each other and feel the little silly grin break loose under our facemasks! I dare yah! This is one thing we can share Right now!
s/Clifford Humphrey
165 N. Silver St. Apt. 75
T-or-C, NM
