Devon Schinagel is a decorated, honorable discharged, 100% mentally disabled vet for PTSD/Schizophrenia. This is verifiable by medical records: VA, hospital, jail, past court issues and disability paperwork, meds.
These vets are living in a world of hell and to many, considered the waste disposal of society.
If you read the complaint, it is not mentally sound – he stated he was possessed, he did not fight but turned himself in once confronted with reality vs. his visions and demons attacking him all the time.
He would have committed suicide many times over had he not been afraid of continued everlasting hell for this mortal sin.
How would you like to know that you will never be normal, that you will never be loved or appreciated, that no one believes you or sees or experiences what you do? All the while, being the one who would give the shirt off his back and save your life.
Devon is a decorated, honorably discharged vet that has a 100% verifiable diagnosed mental disability with PTSD/Schizophrenia. He is verified to have saved countless lives, busted tons of drugs and most importantly is a good human being. He may very well in God’s eyes be closer to Him than most. He has candles lit daily, reads the bible daily, prays intensely fighting off the addiction these demons push – that are 100% real to him.
He is reaching out for help!
These are the verifiable truths about mental health that affects all of us.
When people realize that other’s problems are their own, that is the beginning of the solution.
s/Penny Schinagel
Elephant Butte, NM
