Thank you ever so much for working on the northern section of Kopra Street that is a dirt road. A lot more people have been using it, I think, to avoid road construction on North Date. The washboard was horrible, I think it knocked one of my kidneys loose!
Kidding aside, I really appreciate your efforts to keep that road drive-able.
s/Laura Van Dyne
T-or-C, NM
