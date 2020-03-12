Isn’t it time we took a stand and replace the few holding back progress in OUR town? We need to replace the Mayor and City Manager. We need people with insight and experience and fresh ideas to set up and move into these positions. These people can and will improve the businesses and community.
We need someone like newly elected City Commissioner Randall Aragon who has the experience and “people skills” to move this town forward and improve this city. He alone has 29 years’ experience in local government in high-level department head positions, is a combat veteran retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel who provided leadership as a military officer and as a civilian as a major department head with oversight and management over more personnel than is employed by the city of T-or-C.
On April 8, when the city commissioners vote for the Mayor and the Mayor Pro-tem, they need to step up and vote in this experienced leader of people. We need new businesses, more jobs, and improvements that attract business owners to look at T-or-C as a good place to move into and prosper.
Many locally owned businesses are failing because of the few that run this town with their lack of progressive ideas and experience. Speak up for your town and let’s move ahead and replace the Mayor with newly elected Commissioner mentioned and also the City Manager.
We just elected a new city commission board, but they are powerless without a new administration. Time for a change.
s/Jake Wright
T-or-C, NM
