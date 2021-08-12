This letter is addressed to the mayor, city manager, animal control, city commissioners, county commissioners and the residents of Sierra County:
It is past time to enact a mandatory spay and neuter law for cats and dogs in Sierra County. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, along with many cities and counties around the country have already done this.
It isn't about kenneling or space. It is about irresponsible people permitting indiscriminate breeding of their pets. There are over 70 million feral cats and 70 million feral dogs just in the U.S. I routinely trap a dozen cats and kittens every spring/summer in the six years that I have been here. Routinely they are in pretty bad shape.
Enough is enough! Let's not wait 10 years to do what should have been done 10 years ago. The situation will never improve until we address the problem of breeding!
s/Deborah Martin
T-or-C, NM
