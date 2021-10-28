We have just passed the 18th chapter on Fraud and Deception in the letters to the editor. We will never get these problems resolved until the majority of people get out and vote.
I would like to know what is more important? Watching TV, playing video games, going to wet or dry bars, or taking a little time out of each day to find out who our government officials are? We have to find out who is there just taking up space, doing nothing, and getting paid for not being involved.
Time is very short to find out who the candidates are, and who have been working hard to stabilize our school system, and our three major municipalities in our county. We have good, stable people running for school board who actually know the real courses that students need to prepare for jobs after they graduate from school. We also need to elect city counselors who will stand up against outsiders, and the Citizens Against Virtually Everything so that our county can bring in companies that will provide jobs for our students after graduation.
Support our students and our working residence by getting out and voting responsibly. The candidates have done their part by investing their time talking about what needs done to improve our community. The only way we can improve our county is by voting for the people who have been dedicated to improving our county in the past. Living in the past will not repair our future.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
