I've been looking forward to getting to know new US Congresswoman, Yvette Herrell. While I didn't vote for her, I wanna know how she's going to help us New Mexicans. So I saw that she spoke (for the first time since being sworn in) as the House debated an objection she signed to counting the electoral votes from Pennsylvania.
This speech was made the day after the mob broke into the capitol and forced the House and Senate to evacuate.
If you haven't read the speech, here's an excerpt:
"As a representative of NM, Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional actions disenfranchised my constituents and the constituents of my colleagues."
Now I'm no legal scholar, but the dozens of lawsuits that were filed trying to overthrow the state's election results, have been heard and dismissed. The election system process and certification have gone forward as determined by the representatives, judges and voters in Pennsylvania. I don't see how those actions have disenfranchised me as a voter in New Mexico. Any ideas?
A bold if not Quixotic move for a first speech, but I gather she didn't want to be seen as being part of the "Surrender Caucus" President Trump had called those Republicans who wouldn't object.
So Rep. Herrell, please, explain how's this supposed to help? I'm concerned what windmills you will be tilting at in the future, while issues important to New Mexicans get put aside.
s/James Bostrom
Las Cruces, NM
