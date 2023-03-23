Thanks to the enthusiastic support throughout the county, the second annual Sierra County Student Art Show will be a bigger success than the first one.
As a result of the continuous encouragement and support of the Truth or Consequences Public School District leadership, art teachers and staff, we received 15% more student entries than in 2022.
Contributions from families, individuals, and over two dozen community service organizations and businesses allowed the 2023 show to invite 20% more students than last year.
The sponsors of the show: the Sierra County Arts Council (SCAC) and The Center Gallery Fine Art of T-or-C, are grateful for your assistance in helping us to encourage up-and-coming young artists in our community.
But we are still short of our goal to fully accommodate these additional artists by replacing the four county fair display boards we borrowed last year.
These rolling pegboard-type display panels are used at the fair and by other county groups for special events. Given their age and heavy use, we weren’t surprised that we had to do a lot of repairs to stabilize them to support the student’s artwork last year.
We have determined that buying replacements would cost over $650 per unit, plus taxes and shipping.
So The Center Gallery staff has decided to build some new display boards. If we can raise $750 to cover the cost of materials, we can afford to build six new displays. After this year’s show, the new displays will be given to the county fair for use by other community groups throughout the year and ensure that we have sufficient display space for all deserving student artists for future art shows.
If you’d like to contribute, give us a call at 505-428-8418 or drop by the gallery @ 201 S. Foch 87901. And be sure to come see the amazing work of our young artists at the T-or-C Civic Center April 21-22.
s/Danielle Burger
danielleburger@burgercarroll.com
T-or-C, NM
