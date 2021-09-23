Change is hard, especially as a high school student. When my family moved to a small town in New Mexico, I was worried about my three children (2nd, 9th, and 10th grade), transitioning to a new school. COVID cases were rising again, but I also feared they wouldn’t be challenged academically as compared to their previous school. With serious reservations about our brick-and-mortar options, we decided to enroll them with an online public school, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA).
Even after a year of discussion about online education, many parents are unaware of tuition-free, fully online public schools like NMDCA, which can be a valuable option if local brick-and-mortar schools aren’t the best fit.
My children have bonded well with their teachers and they have excelled and even accelerated since enrolling. Even more importantly, they are doing so in a safe environment.
This is a challenging time for parents and educators alike, and everyone must do what they feel is the best, safest option for their family. I simply hope to ensure that parents understand all their options in light of how valuable our familiarity with NMDCA has proven to be.
s/Krystyna Lucero
T-or-C, NM
