FYI: The entire lockdown of our economy, the ridiculous and untested mask mandates, and now the vaccine mandates – and every other ‘crisis’ politicians have thrown at us for over a year and a half – is not just about health. It never was. It’s about social control, and it’s about tyranny. It’s about surveillance of everyday Americans. It’s about restructuring our entire economy. It’s about changing our health system, and of course, our education system.
Be strong, America. Stand up to the power mad politicians and tell them, “No!” Don’t buy into the nonsense coming from Santa Fe and Washington. It’s all a big lie.
Meanwhile, on a similar front: Psychological warfare. Public opinion warfare. Legal warfare.
Known as the “three warfares” doctrine, and relatively unknown in the West, these concepts serve as key strategies guiding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in its quest to win the war against the free world – without firing a single shot.
Psychological warfare seeks to demoralize the enemy; public opinion warfare seeks to shape the hearts and minds of the masses; and legal warfare seeks to use systems of law to deter enemy attacks.
This explanation was set out in a recently released 650-page report that provides a comprehensive illustration of the Chinese communist regime’s global influence operations. The French-language report was published by the Institute for Strategic Studies of Military Schools (IRSEM), an independent agency affiliated with the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
Combined with another key CCP doctrine called “United Front” work, these principles have undergirded a breathtaking campaign by the Chinese regime to expand its influence and infiltration into Western democracies.
United Front, described by the CCP’s first leader Mao Zedong as a “magic weapon,” is a policy that involves the regime “eliminating its internal and external enemies, controlling groups that may challenge its authority, building a coalition around the Party to serve its interests, and projecting its influence abroad.”
The report comes amid rising pushback from the West against CCP aggressions, including its severe human rights abuses, rampant theft of intellectual property, economic coercion, and military assertiveness.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
