On Wednesday, August 4 I was at the Dollar General parking lot looking for a store no longer there. Getting back into my car I found the motor acting up and wouldn’t start.
Three very kind people came to my rescue and got me going again, even offering to follow me home to be sure I made it. I didn’t get their names but they were a giant help to me.
Thank you all again and be sure your kindness will be paid forward.
s/Edna Levell
T-or-C, NM
