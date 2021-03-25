Once upon a time, about 20 years ago when I was an Alaskan snowbird living in T-or-C, I met a girl on Broadway at an Art Hop at one of the local galleries in town.
She had a big smile and was always full of energy and said she used to live in Wyoming. Her name was “Sky” and she is a happy-go-lucky sunshine girl if I ever seen one. I still have the homemade button she gave me to pin on my shirt, a little rubber black house fly that I wear when I head out to my outhouse at minus 20 below.
As I think about my old friends below Turtleback Mountain, a lot warmer than I am at this moment, I want to wish everyone in T-or-C a happy day in your wonderful small town.
Mush-mush your dogs from north to Alaska. Enjoy.
s/Moose Snort/John Craig
8757 Jade St.
Anchorage, AK
