God punishes sinful men and nations in many ways. He can do so directly. But most times he uses his creation. He uses angels, saints, devils, damned humans, godly men and nations, ungodly men and nations, and nature.
“There are spirits that are created for vengeance, and in their fury they lay on grievous torments. In the time of destruction they shall pour out their force: and they shall appease the wrath of him that made them. Fire, hail, famine, and death, all these were created for vengeance; the teeth of beasts, and scorpions, and serpents, and the sword taking vengeance upon the ungodly unto destruction. In his commandments they shall feast, and they shall be ready upon earth when need is; and when their time is come, they shall not transgress his word.” (Eccus. 39:33-37)
“For the wicked that denied to know thee were scourged by the strength of thy arm, being persecuted by strange waters, and hail, and rain, and consumed by fire.” (Wis. 16:16)
These punishments will cause good-willed men to repent and convert, but will harden the hearts of bad-willed men who instead of turning to God will hate and curse him.
And when Jesus Christ comes the second time, most men will be so evil that he will destroy the whole earth with fire. Jesus says, “Will not God revenge his elect who cry to him day and night, and will he have patience in their regard? I say to you, that he will quickly revenge them. But yet the Son of man when he cometh shall he find, think you, faith on earth?” (Lk. 18:7-8)
The holy Prophet Sophonias says, “The great day of the Lord is near, it is near and exceeding swift. The voice of the day of the Lord is bitter, the mighty man shall there meet with tribulation. That day is a day of wrath, a day of tribulation and distress, a day of calamity and misery, a day of darkness and obscurity, a day of clouds and whirlwinds,” (Soph. 1:14-15)
And St. Peter says, “But the day of the Lord shall come as a thief in which the heavens shall pass away with great violence, and the elements shall be melted with heat, and the earth and the works which are in it, shall be burnt up.” (2 Pt. 3:10)
But before this world burns up, Jesus will send his angels to gather the wicked and throw them into the everlasting fires of hell. Jesus says, “So shall it be at the end of the world. The angels shall go out and shall separate the wicked from among the just, and shall cast them into the furnace of fire; there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” (Mt. 13:49-50)
Repent and convert before it is too late.
s/Richard Joseph Michael Ibranyi
T-or-C, NM
