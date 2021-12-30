On the first day after Christmas, I returned to the store, One ugly sweater, that I’ll never wear.
On the second day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Two boxes of chocolates, I’m starting my diet and only kept four.
On the third day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Three musical ties, I’m tired of hearing “Here comes Santa Claus”
On the fourth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Four Christmas mugs, because I really didn’t like them.
On the fifth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Five gold ornaments, I prefer silver.
On the sixth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Six dried fruit cakes, I never did like fruitcakes.
On the seventh day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Seven Chia pets, I kill plants too quickly and don’t want to kill a “pet”.
On the eighth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Eight Santa hats, no one at my party would wear them. (Bah Humbug!)
On the ninth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Nine videos, why would I want to watch nine videos of the same movie?
On the tenth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Ten scented candles, they made me sneeze and my eyes water.
On the eleventh day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Eleven story books, all about Rudolph and Frosty, I think I’ve outgrown them.
On the twelfth day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Twelve candy canes, that were broken, you can’t re-gift broken candy canes.
(Next year I’ll write my wish list so that I only get what I really want.)
s/Linda Briggs
PO Box 1401
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.