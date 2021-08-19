Coming to you from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, this is your host, Rush Behnke.
My wife and I were living in China as full-time missionaries, on staff with International China Concern until February 2020. We returned to the U.S. during the pandemic thinking we could go back in a few months. When the long-term reality set in, we were led to settle in T-or-C indefinitely to do a podcast called the Rush Hour Podcast.
The mission is to report on the state of the orphan crisis in most nations, and to vet and interview “Without Orphans” mission’s organizations. I’ve learned some children’s ministry orgs have integrity issues.
Our vision is that Churches will consider Christian adoption ministry to be part of the “great Commission.” Not everyone is called to adopt, but everyone is called to help. The Early Church fostered adoption culture. It’s called “Pure and undefiled religion” in James 1:27. This verse calls the Church to inspect and select a remedy.
Our inaugural show launched on Podbean on August 1. Every Sunday a new episode will be added. We plan to interview national leaders across the globe that foster the culture of Christian adoption in their countries. The first interview on August 8 will be with Romania without Orphans Alliance. I traveled and spoke with the Executive Director, Alex Ilie.
We hope you will listen to the Rush Hour Podcast (website www.Rushhr.org). There are three episodes posted now, with a fourth starting Sunday, August 22. See https://RushHr.podbean.com
s/Rush G. Behnke
T-or-C, NM
