When citizens became aware of the Smart Meter plans, the million-dollar deal was already done. Advocates for a City of Health (ACOH) and others, attempted to voice our concerns about the need, health effects, safety and cost of these 'Smart' meters, and any discussion of alternatives was thoroughly rejected by our elected officials.
With no other recourse we began a petition drive. See 2019 New Mexico Statutes Chapter 3 – Municipalities Article 14-18 “any measure may be proposed to the commission for enactment within thirty days of the date of verification of the petition.”
After intense resistance from employees within the city, we gathered sufficient certified signatures, in short, time to put the initiative moratorium on a special election. When it was submitted to the Truth or Consequences City Commission, the petition was ignored because Madrid and Ruben decided it was an administrative decision and not up to the public to decide.
On that note, Ron Fenn, with support from many others, filed a lawsuit against the city for violating the State Statute that allowed the city various options, but Not the Right to Prevent a Special Election.
This lawsuit is about our Statutory right to have an election; to put a question before the voters. It is about the Election, Not smart meters, that is the basis for the lawsuit.
At the last city commission meeting, Ron Fenn was recommended for a seat by the Planning and Zoning board, and needed their confirmation. Jay Ruben made the comment not to select Mr. Fenn because he was involved in a lawsuit about smart meters. This was a clear misrepresentation of the facts and was done to prejudice the commission against his selection. The lawsuit is about fundamental rights and Mr. Fenn should be commended, not punished, for his stand against such tyranny.
As an attorney for the city for 20+ years, Mr. Ruben knows better and this gives a clear example of his disinformation and disrespect to the citizens who pay his salary.
s/Jack Noel
Advocates for the City of Health
T-or-C, NM
