Helping Denise Addie this year was a learning experience. I believe there are too many people who don't understand the reason for the Christmas season, and don't understand why the birth of a baby named Jesus Christ was so important 2,021 years ago.
This young man grew up to teach us how to share and care for one another. Jesus gave us the rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." He gave us the Lord's Prayer, which is an example of how he wanted us to learn how to communicate to each other and our Father in Heaven. He also was an excellent craftsman.
The joy of celebrating Jesus' birthday for me was learning how to fundraise for Denise's two projects, which I believe will bring joy in the hearts of people who contributed to these two projects, and the people of all ages who will receive the gifts.
The best gift I saw this year to me was the youth, middle age, and senior citizens working together for this important birthday. We also need to be thankful for all the neighbors of Sierra County, and the neighboring states of Arizona, Colorado and Texas contributing to this project.
The part I enjoyed most was wishing people a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and the youth saying “Thank you”. The one couple that I will remember was from New York, and I said to them, "Thank you for driving all the way from New York to give us a donation." Their response was a great smile and the joy of giving.
As this celebration comes near, Denise still needs help to complete numerous tasks in order to complete this undertaking. We need to thank all those who have worked on this undertaking to bring love, joy and hope to the people who really need it.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
PO Box 144
Elephant Butte, NM
