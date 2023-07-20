Imagine for a moment that on June 30 you are watching the garbage pickup at your residence. Your trash is picked up, emptied, and then the containers are transferred to a truck behind the main truck. Just like that, your trash container disappears, never to return.
You are wondering – what the hell just happened? Well, that happened to me and all the Elephant Butte residents who pay for trash pick up.
I immediately went into my office to check and see if maybe I hadn’t paid my bill, but that wasn’t the case. Then I thought back a month and remember that a memo from the trash collector mentioned that a bigger company was buying out their operation. Aha! And then I also remembered that all billing was to be collected by this new company. Yep, that’s it. In fact, I did change my payment to this new company (Universal Waste Systems) from the old company (New Mexico Waste).
I immediately called Universal and was told that, in fact, they did not get the contract to continue garbage collection in Elephant Butte. But I was told that a full refund, (which has not been sent to me yet) would be refunded back to me for the three months that I had paid up front.
Next morning, July 1, I went to the city office and was told by the city manager that the old company, NM Waste, had jumped the gun and refused to provide a buffer week allowing the redistribution of new garbage cans to the poor saps who thought they were just overlooked. The city gave me a name for the new company (Sierra Sanitation), and told me to contact them as soon as possible for distribution of new containers. One week later a totally new company (Valley Trash out of Socorro) dropped off new containers. Would the trash pick up date change? I had no idea. So I just set the container at the curb and hoped it would be emptied soon.
As I look back on this screwed up situation, here is what I know. A letter from the city, dated June 28, 2023, finally made it to my mailbox on July 1. When I picked it up at the post office, there was a crowd of residents discussing the letter. Everyone was upset. Why didn’t we receive the written notice earlier so we wouldn’t wonder why our trash cans were removed without replacements?
According to a post office employee, the letters were supposed to have been delivered on the 28th but not brought over until the 1st. Why were we, who were paying for trash pick up, the last to know in a timely manner? The letter stated that the city had entered into a service agreement with Sierra Sanitation. These services would be billed by the city of Elephant Butte. How convenient! The fact of the matter is, turns out Sierra Sanitation is not the company whose name is on the trash cans that were distributed. It is Valley Sanitation.
Interestingly, there are two different sides to this story: the city’s and the old trash company’s. The Sentinel has pretty well delivered the city’s side of this abomination, but I bet that contacting the old trash collector (which I did) unveils a completely different take. The city knew all along that the old contract would expire on June 30, 2023.
I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that they did in fact ask for extra time to transition to the new system, but when did they ask? A week before the contract expired, according to the old company! Why didn’t they ask a lot sooner for a smooth transition? (Since the old company knew they were not getting the new contract, they can’t be blamed for their total withdrawal of their services on June 30. And who would pay for the extension of services, if they were performed?)
Poor planning? Lousy execution? An utter disregard and disrespect for the residents (who pay the bills) by dispensing the information in a late, disorganized and inaccurate manner? You tell me!
As it turns out, I believe all this thrashing about with the trash services was merely an attempt by the city to get their fingers directly into the money bin of garbage collection, which they never had with the old sanitation collectors. I’m sure they looked at T-or-C’s method of controlling trash collection that forces all residents who buy utilities to pay for trash collection services.
Remember a few years ago, when the city sold the sewer program to us unwitting people here in Elephant Butte? Everyone had to discard the old septic systems and pay for a new sewer system that may or may not have been a better solution. Regardless, the city controlled that money. And now look at who is going to manage the garbage collection and control those fees, too. The city!
Speaking of fees, when I contacted the old company, I was told by phone and later by text that only one week before the contract expired, they were asked for a bid. (Guess someone read city bylaws and realized at the last minute that they had to get a competitive bid.) The old company submitted a bid of $24.50/month per container, which is considerably lower than the $32.50 we will be paying. Of course, there’s no way of knowing if this is true.
Again, two sides to every story. But I am hoping that will be addressed at the next city council meeting, which I, along with many Elephant Butte residents and a few attorneys, will be attending – looking for answers and hoping some heads will roll.
Finally, after seeing how this mismanaged FUBAR unfolded, I now have trash services that the city has finagled so they can control the money. Hopefully, we all are back to the reliable trash pickup we were used to.
I will also go out on a limb and predict that some time in the future everyone who owns property in Elephant Butte will be required to have trash services, whether they live here full time or not. Thinking about the city sewer service change and how every homeowner was forced to buy into that, I wouldn’t be surprised if the city mandated that change, too. For the health and welfare of residents and the community? I doubt it.
This whole rotten deal smells of that well known graft, government mismanagement and incompetence practiced by so many cities around the country.
s/Jim Schulze
Elephant Butte, NM
