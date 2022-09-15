Before you check the boxes for Republican candidates on November 8, let me remind you of the consequences. The Republicans in DC want to restrict or end Social Security, a program we all paid for and accepted as part of our pay package with the employer! It is Not supported by taxes. It is Not failing!
They also want to gut Medicare, while at the same time we are watching the obscenely rich buying hospitals and turning them into money making institutions.
Every Republican governor, legislator, election official, attorney general, etc. will be expected to support the Washington agenda. Unbelievably, some Republican controlled states are making plans to install electors who will vote for Republicans no matter how the peoples’ vote turns out.
Our Governor Lujan-Grisham supported mask requirements and our legislature removed trapping on public lands, two issues that infuriated many folks. Did you know that Republican controlled states where masks were not required suffered far more COVID deaths than democrat states? People who enjoy trapping can get permission to trap on private lands where many ranchers want them.
I think that we should be able to hike public lands without worrying if we, or our dogs will be injured or killed. Americans mostly do not wear furs. A county in Virginia was happy that the last bobcat was reported killed. Then they found that cattle and horses began catching rabies and dying.
So, check out the long-range effects of your vote if you value democracy.
s/Lee Sonne
Reserve, NM
