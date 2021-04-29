DO YOU NEED HELP PAYING YOUR RENT?
The State of New Mexico will distribute approximately $170 million in federal aid for rental and utility assistance to New Mexico households experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The New Mexico Department of Finance will administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in partnership with the City of Albuquerque. New Mexicans can apply for assistance at www.RentHelpNM.org.
TIME TO TAKE POLITICS OUT OF REDISTRICTING
We are running out of time for the governor to sign Senate Bill 304, the bill that establishes an independent, non-partisan, citizen redistricting commission.
Over 40 legislators signed on to support independent redistricting. It is a bipartisan proposal and necessary to ensure voters pick their politicians, not the other way around!
Please take a moment and call the governor's office at today and let her know you want her to sign Senate Bill 304 into law. The governor's office can be reached at (505) 476-2200.
Want to learn more about why this is such an important bill? Read my opinion piece in the Las Cruces Sun News.
VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER JOB POSTING
Finally! During the 2019 Legislative Session, I worked to secure funding to place four additional Veteran Service Officers placed in rural New Mexico communities, including southwest New Mexico. Finally, 21 months later, the job is officially posted.
If you live in the Grant or Sierra County area, and are interested in connecting veterans to critical resources, please consider applying! Go to https://careers.share.state.nm.us/psc/hprdcg/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=1&JobOpeningId=115922&PostingSeq=1 to apply.
FIGHTING FOR A STRONGER NEW MEXICO
The last 12 months have been unprecedented, magnifying urgent issues and disparities that need to be addresses in our state.
To address these issues below is a brief list of bills I sponsored:
•Legislation that allows in-state meat inspections and coordination of the supply chain to further develop the value-added industry in rural New Mexico.
•Legislation to enhance the economic potential of Spaceport America.
•Legislation making changes that will immediately improve the way the state serves children in custody, helping to ensure the system itself is not committing more harm.
•Legislation that would direct resources and funds to support the education of our most vulnerable students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.