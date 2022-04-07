I want to thank the person who found my wallet and didn’t return it. I had so much fun replacing all my credit cards, drivers license, medical cards and non-replaceable photos, etc.
My wish is that you enjoy looking at my things, and that the same thing happens to you often.
s/Mervin Stahlnacker
514 N. Riverside
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.