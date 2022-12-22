–COMMENTARY–
September 17 is the day we reserve for honoring our Constitution. The day was codified in 1917, when many people rightly feared that the country was losing its appreciation for its merits.
Did you celebrate Constitution Day? I’m afraid that many people did not. This is surely not something that is taught in schools today. Just like civics classes have long been absent from our nation’s schools, education about our Constitution is also sorely lacking. Yet, it should be the paramount thing that we are teaching our youth. Why? Because the freedom protected by the Constitution is the key to a free and happy life.
We need to step back in time. About 250 years ago it was a much simpler time in many ways. There were no cars, no paved roads, no computers, no internet, certainly no cell phones – in fact there were no telephones at all. Communication mainly happened by people meeting face-to-face and talking to one another.
Some people say that our Founding Fathers predicted it all… that they knew the government would one day spin out of control and become dictatorial. I say, it wasn’t a prediction, but a result of infliction.
The founding generation came from tyranny. They knew exactly what it was like to suffer under a monarch, one-man rule with an obedient, aristocratic Parliament, where edicts and whims of one person or a select few would upturn lives, cause pain and suffering, and in some cases, result in death.
They knew what it was like to petition the King, and have their requests fall on deaf ears. They knew what it was like to work hard to provide for their families, have to pay taxes on their goods and lands, and then watch the “authorities” squander their hard-earned earnings on things that would never benefit them, and in some cases would outright hurt them. Their famous cry became, “No taxation without representation!”
And so, they broke free. They fought a bloody revolutionary war, it was gruesome and all-encompassing. Ultimately, they won their freedom, and their historic stand against tyranny was enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. The Articles of Confederation came next and it left government almost entirely to the colonies. Later some among them crafted the Constitution, and they structured it such that, if followed, it would protect generations to come from authoritarian rule. It included a Bill of Rights to make the point perfectly clear what government could not do.
(Be sure to see Part Two for why the Constitution was written to keep government in check.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.