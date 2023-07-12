Because Rattlesnake Island was an island, “all things fireworks” had to be barged over. That includes the equipment, the fireworks themselves, the crew from J&M Displays and lots of volunteers to help clean up, set up, take down, and clean up again afterward.
So, a week before the event, a six-man team from Lynn’s Landscaping was taken over to the island to clear the firing field and surrounding area and make paths free of obstacles. The dried grass and weeds went flying from the weed-eaters and they caused their own “dust storm” when they lined up with leaf blowers and sent debris flying!
Then came Friday before the show, when it wasn’t clear whether enough folks would show up to help take the equipment and assist setting up before it was too hot to work. Many of our own group came, but when Rick and Sandi Harrison’s family came from El Paso and Austin to help out, we knew things would go much quicker than expected. Team Harrison included Sam, Paxton, Lana, Parker, Pierce and Barrett Caldwell. (Matt Harrison worked ramp duty.)
Did I mention “how” all of these folks and equipment got to the island? Thanks to Marina del Sur for loaning us the barge “Moby” (captained by our own Charlie Warren) and a pontoon boat (captained by our own Dan Seeley) and Terry Heddin, who brought his own pontoon boat, all made it over to the island safely and in good time.
On Saturday, more volunteers arrived to help take over the fireworks themselves (adults only for this). In addition to our group, Dan Clark and Melinda Rice came from Arizona, and Mac and Lily Powell, and Chase Warren came from Albuquerque to help us out this day. All went smoothly.
On Sunday, we arrived at 6 a.m. to meet the vessels to ferry us over to take down “all things fireworks” and clean up. Aforementioned friends and family (Texas, Arizona and Albuquerque) showed up in full force to help out, along with a new volunteer, James Horn. The crew from J&M Displays had to be loaded and gone by 10 a.m. as they had another show to set up in Artesia. The truck was all loaded and ready by 8:30!
Elephant Butte Lake State Park staff, the Friends of EBLSP, all of the volunteers mentioned above, all law enforcement personnel, all of you who donated at the gate or sent in donations and those who came to join us all in the celebration of our Nation’s independence were all part of this! This was something we all will remember… Thank you!
s/Carla Johnson
FOEBLSP
Elephant Butte, NM
