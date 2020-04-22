This is a HUGE Thank You to the Gals Sewing Group in Williamsburg. Many of you probably already know about these remarkable women, but I did not.
I requested 50 cloth masks for an assisted living facility where my in-laws reside, and these ladies provided those masks without hesitation, even asking me how many for men and how many for women. Although I made a small donation for materials, these ladies asked for nothing – they asked only that we be safe.
What an amazing treasure we have in this already very generous community. Not only have they been making and donating these masks, they had just received an order for 3,000 masks for the Navajo Nation, and they still fit my request in and I had my masks less than 24 hours after I talked to them. There are not enough words to say ‘Thank you’ to these wonderful women for what they did for me, but also for all the selfless work they continue to do even as this letter is written.
s/Ann Filosa
Filosa Law Firm
T-or-C, NM
