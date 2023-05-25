St. Pauls’ Episcopal Church would like to thank everyone for their contributions. Without your donations we would not be able to do our monthly Pantry Pass out. We want to thank all who worked to put on the sell; those worked, those who shopped and said keep the rest for the pantry and for the leftover removable. It is our pleasure to serve this community. The pantry pass will continue because of your time, talents and generosity. Once again, THANK YOU ONE AND ALL!
St. Paul’s Congregation
407 Cedar
T or C, NM 87901
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.