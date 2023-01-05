I consider the 2022 Christmas Dinner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to be the success the Lord wanted it to be.
We sent out 113 delivery dinners to the shut-ins, and ran out of food!
But the Lord did provide! Thank you Orlando for bringing a pot of soup to feed the workers. The soup was delicious and the deserts were plentiful. God has blessed us all!
The cleanup crew was fantastic. Special thanks to all the workers and delivery people, as well as for the ones who donated money and food. You are the best!
My take away from St. Paul’s 2022 Christmas Dinner is that we not only fed the shut-in folks, but our souls were full of giving. What more can we ask for?
Once again, thank you to everyone for all your help and prayers, 2022 Christmas is one to remember, from the Christmas Eve service through Christmas Day.
s/Mary Benda
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.