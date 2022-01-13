Teachers, staff, parents, community members need to know that the present superintendent is all about power. She is from Santa Fe and came with little or no experience to lead our district. She has let go of eight administrators, that I know of. Most of them were home grown. Lucky for districts around us – they are going to reap our loss by getting certified highly qualified teachers and administrators.
The superintendent states she sends out surveys for input. The data is skewed! I personally took one survey 10 times. When brought to her attention, she ignored it and still went on with her agenda.
How many of you had input with the calendar for next year? Some changes were made at the last board meeting. How many of you feel you have input on the FlexFriday? The percentage she showed did not reflect very many, but still decisions were made to go ahead and continue with it.
How many of you had input on the changing of the new grading system? Why was this done? What was wrong with the system that parents understood?
Why are we taking valuable learning time from our children each week? It is time for her to go! We need leadership that communicates to our community, parents, teachers and students. We need leadership that mentors and values the staff teaching our children.
Come to the next board meeting Feb. 14 at 5:30. A huge number of parents and staff are disappointed in her leadership.
s/Stephanie Brownfield
Williamsburg. NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.