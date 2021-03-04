Lives are being saved in the parking lot of our hospital!
I am a 70-year-old diabetic and my life was endangered by the COVID-19 virus. The highly professional and very well organized staff at our hospital administered vaccinations that will protect me from this potential killer.
The process is quick, virtually painless, and easy to complete. Long waiting lines are disappearing.
There is no reason to gamble with your health. Take advantage of this resource; it could save your life!
s/Joe Gossett
T-or-C, NM
