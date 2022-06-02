Years ago, as a younger man, I spent the summer in the Pine Barrens at Tom Brown's Wilderness and Tracking School. The first couple of courses were the basic skill sets – fire, shelter, deadfalls and snares, tracking, etc. The advanced courses dealt with our spiritual connection to the earth and those skill sets that sensitize it – our inner vision and the power of gratitude.
Upon completion, I realized that walking into the wilderness alone is not survival, it is camping. Survival is community. Community is communication.
Even if we cleaned up our elections, unless we discuss the issues upon which we vote, it is still a self-nominating, high school popularity contest. Elections are opportunities to discuss the issues. The issues are those items that determine if we survive or not. With supply chain disruptions, drought in the Southwest, potential electrical grid failure, forest fires, inflation and engineered diseases... we have a lot to discuss.
I remember when the League of Women voters would hold debates leading up to elections where the candidates would debate each other over the issues. Even with the most hardcore politicians, we got some idea of where the candidate's stood on the issues. We mostly rely on our local paper to give us a couple paragraphs on each candidate’s position on local issues; sometimes not all of them get covered.
Before we ask for positions on issues, we, as the citizen owners of this community, need to have some idea of where we want to go as a community and how we want to get there. Do we really want to be known as a tourist destination in a period of rising gas prices? Or do we want to return to the days of “The City of Health,” a community blessed by a unique resource that has been a healing refuge for centuries? Our history and future lie beneath our feet – Magnolia Ellis, Hot Springs, NM.
Are the discussions and decisions about our collective survival to be done with full citizen input at the Council Chamber/Convention Center or at the Brewery/Los Arcos?
So, along with rebuilding confidence in our county elections, we need to start talking to each other as if our lives depended on it... because they just might.
