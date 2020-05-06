Let me first express my thanks to our county sheriff, Glenn Hamilton, and the department that he leads for standing up to the governor and her black clad troopers who have forgotten the oath when they took office or put on the uniform. The whole Democratic strategy/agenda has been shown to be tyrannical and corrupt, if not completely wrong. Closing an area that provides sunshine, fresh air and stress reduction needs by all, Elephant Butte Lake, shows how disconnected they are from medical reality and the needs of the people.
This is not about Democrats and Republicans, right, left, young or old. It is about the Constitution of the United States of America. It is clearly written that a citizen need not abide by a law, rule or regulation that does not comply with the Articles that make up the Law of the Land. It is about the Constitution at this point and whether it can be suspended, by anyone for any reason. We either live by these freedoms or we do not.
We, as citizens, need to show our support to our county sheriff. Go down and sign up to be special deputy, set up a “friends of Sierra County Sheriffs” group for those who want to show support, but not able to be qualify as a special deputy. Call in and give your support. Let Santa Fe know that they are dealing with the people who cast the votes and pay their salaries.
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves. –William Pitt (Earl of Chatham), speech in the House of Lords, November 18, 1783
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
