I attended the Truth or Consequences School Board meeting on August 8, where in public comment I volunteered to be a member of the Superintendent Search Committee.
We were reminded that the school board was elected by the community. Yes, that is true, but that does not allow the community to see the demeanor, the sincerity level or the feeling of compassion of the candidates.
We were given that opportunity before we voted for the school board. Our school board should encourage community involvement, not discourage it.
I strongly encourage the community to attend the school board meetings and get involved in our children's future and bring God back to our schools.
s/Johanna Tighe
Elephant Butte, NM
