With the high summer temperatures upon us, we’re seeing more visitors from the surrounding southwestern states coming to Sierra County to enjoy fishing and camping on our lakes and floating down the Rio Grande.
Things have gotten exciting out at Spaceport America. Virgin Galactic has begun its commercial launches and with the ensuing worldwide media coverage, we are seeing an increase in interest in Spaceport America, Truth or Consequences and Sierra County.
In the first half of 2023 we have had 3400 visitors stop in for information on what T-or-C and Sierra County have to offer both visitors and prospective new residents. Of those, approximately 25% came to town specifically because they were interested in Spaceport America and Virgin Galactic. Several of these folks have expressed interest in moving to Sierra County to start businesses because they believe that we are on the cusp of new development.
As is usually the case, the other top reasons for visiting T-or-C this year have been to soak in our hot springs, enjoy our outdoor recreational opportunities, visit friends and family, go on a weekend getaway, take a vacation to explore New Mexico and explore our historic communities.
T-or-C’s annual Fiesta and the New Mexico Square and Round Dance Festival both brought people to town in May. In June, we had many people visit with us that had family members participating in the Spaceport America Cup. While the majority of the 1700 students and their families stayed in Las Cruces, there were several families that stayed in local hotels. These families came from Texas, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, Florida and Albuquerque.
Where do our visitors come from? All 50 states and (so far) 17 countries! Our Top five states are Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota and California. We’ve had 250 international visitors – most of them from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico and New Zealand. This year we’ve had almost 1000 visitors from New Mexico – most of which were from the Albuquerque metro area, Santa Fe and Las Cruces.
If the good Lord is willing and the creek don’t rise, in August we should be moving into our temporary location at 523 Broadway. We’ll be having a grand opening party and will be hosting a MainStreet T-or-C Business Breakfast. We’ll keep you posted on those dates!
