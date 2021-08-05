Just wanted someone to shed light on all the “orbs” in the night sky every night. I call them “orbs,” because if you look at the clusters of light (probably 20-35) that are at various altitudes scattered all over the sky.
They usually have a circular shape, with lights within the semi- transparent circles. Sometimes the lights aren’t white. They might be red or blue or combinations of colors, and sometimes they strobe brighter and dimmer.
The “orbs” move too. Some faster than others. And it seems like they just go higher and higher or further and further away as the night goes on, until they’re not recognizable as light clusters. They’re not just over T-or-C, either. I was in Los Lunas for an outdoor wedding a few months ago and observed so many of them that I lost count.
I’m sure most people have noticed the close bright clusters that look like “stick stars” that are out every night. I’ve been told those are drones and that seems most probably right. But what are all the other clusters about? Why are there are so many and where are they going? I thought weather balloons, but every night, and so many, and what happens to them every night when they disappear into the sky?
I encourage anyone who hasn’t taken a look at the night sky this past year or more to get your binoculars and check it out. Look straight up and all around the sky in every direction. Most of the “stars” seen first in the night sky and most of the night are “orbs”. Can someone enlighten me?
s/Thelma Liz
900 E. Joffre
T-or-C, NM 87901
