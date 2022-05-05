Do murdering [Democide murder-by-government(s)] psychopaths' rule worldwide and in the USA? It’s time we the 7 billion many, arrest, indict by citizens’ grand juries, have trial, then when convicted of all culpatory and non-existing exculpatory evidence as a defense, the be given death sentences for violating many adopted laws including the Nuremberg Code!
Not one man, woman, or boy or girl in Sierra County or the world, in 2020 or 2021, could give informed consent for the COVID-19 shot because for one – every vial dose insert was intentionally left blank! That’s correct – blank!
All one had to do was ask the doctor or pharmacist to show you insert documentation. Blank inserts means you were intentionally left clueless of what you were doing when given the bio-weapon jab! That alone violates the Nuremberg Code millions upon millions of times!
I know most of you won’t read hundreds of books and thousands of articles, so please watch some documentaries on how we have been lied to, so that you will have the stomach, courage and fortitude to follow through with executing the millions of-the-few who are mass murdering we, the seven billion many via Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050!
It’s time to expose the propaganda and lies! It’s time to unite to fight back the forces of evil! If we don’t stand up for freedom and liberty now, then we may lose it forever! Here are some [urls] to start your journey of being educated and enlightened for all ages 10 to 110 years old. Mini-series (eight part starting May 4-11) airing/streaming for free titled Propaganda Exposed at [www.propaganda-exposed.com]
Also have your family, your church and veteran fraternities watch “The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal. (part.11-20)” at [https://www.brighteon.com/a39ab741-0c84-4bed-960a-257dde1753d7] and part 21 [https://www.brighteon.com/07d0cd13-9dcf-4424-bc70-e03f81af28a4], then watch “TheTinyDot” and expand it to all federal and state agencies at [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6b70TUbdfs]
Educate yourself on Divide-and-Conquer strategies and the Hegelian Dialectic used against you by psychopaths our whole lives. More to come…
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
