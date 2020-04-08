The first week school was cancelled I was seeing kids out all over on a weekday. Spring break wasn’t till next week. As the potential for dying sank in, I’ve seen almost no kids out. If it’s too dangerous for school, there should be no kids out of their yard or house any day. Weekday or weekend.
Thing is, school has been cancelled for the year and with the weather being nicer, there’s going to be a tendency to let it slide because they’re probably driving you nuts while you’re trying to work from home. Too bad. Enjoy the ‘quality family time’ with your bundles of joy and keep ‘em home. If it’s too dangerous for school, they shouldn’t be out walking the dog.
When the new council reconvenes, there should be a 24/7 curfew on children being on the street until when school is supposed to be out or maybe June 1 – $100 fine.
Next, for-profit hospitals can’t be trusted to stockpile masks, rubber gloves, contamination suits, ventilators, sanitizer for a 5- or 10- or 20-year event. They probably only keep a 4- or 6-week supply of this on-hand because huge 3 or 6-month stockpiles tie up capital that they need to return value to shareholders in the form of earnings to elevate stock prices and dividends. Hospitals, drug companies, insurance shouldn’t be allowed to pay dividends because we pay more to fund them.
So, the religious affiliated hospitals tend to run on a shoestring budget and county hospitals, like Cook County in Illinois, are usually chronically under-funded by the county so they can’t be trusted to stockpile the stuff that saves lives either. So, who should and how much?
When the virus curve flattens and peters out, hopefully by June or July, all hospitals should report usage totals of all the medical stuff that was in short supply to the governor’s office, then add 20% and this is the number that should be acquired by the state and stockpiled, shrink-wrapped on pallets, stored in the National Guard armories around the state. This is the stockpile for the next epidemic. This should be in the state budget because the hospitals can’t be trusted. There should be a yearly replacement budget for things that expire because of time or the heat.
Also stored should be enough cots, sheets, pillows, I.U. bag holders, etc. – all the stuff a field hospital needs to be set up to increase the total state hospital needs to be set up to increase the total state hospital bed capacity by 50%. Hospitals can’t be trusted to maintain such excess bed capacity, either. Recurring funding should ramp up back-up capacity 10% a year.
I can hear the legislators whining already: it’s too expensive, we need more money for roads and education and day care. Blah, blah. Hospitals need to make money and can’t be trusted. Besides, the education budget won’t matter much if 25-40% of the kids are dead from the next epidemic. Think I’m exaggerating? Think 1918 flu. Just saying.
s/Steven Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
