I'm a retired registered nurse, and I can't sit on the sidelines in these troubling times. I will be reactivating my license when I get my stimulus payment, and will help wherever I can.
I'd like to urge all the folks back there in Truth or Consequences to stay safe. Consider this "stay at home" time a gift, and spend it with family, including furry, four-legged members of your family. Exercise, dance in the kitchen, take up a new hobby. Read a good book, or The Good Book. Pray and meditate.
Our country will emerge from this dark time changed, but intact. Who knows, maybe we'll get our priorities sorted out, and money will go down a notch or two on that list.
I'm grateful to our governor for her early and decisive steps to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on New Mexicans. Her actions have saved, and will continue to save lives. Thank you, Governor.
Peace, love, light and blessings!
s/John Davis
1508 Alaska Ave.
Alamogordo, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.