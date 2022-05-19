Stand up, America, for the Second Amendment! Tell Congress and state legislatures to crack down on anarchist-crimes and to publicly do battle with Joe Biden’s new push for disarming Americans, to instead fight to overturn the libtards’ pro-crime policies.
Beijing Biden’s propaganda to blame law-abiding American’s for the crime wave the Democide-Dem’s unleashed by their Marxist/Maoists anti-police, pro-criminal agenda is dangerous and beyond the pale!
The current crime wave has been caused by sinister radical left-wing policies [fuel-food-shortages, etc.] and entities that defunded the police; eliminated cash bail, encouraged deranged youth to violence, and banned prosecuting many crimes. Reverse those policies and honor the Second Amendment guarantees of the individual right to keep and bear arms!
On another subject – take a look at the CDC’s data on adverse reactions (as of May 6, 2022): 27,968 deaths, 155,633 hospitalizations, and 14,326 heart attacks, 51,996 left permanently disabled and 4,615 miscarriages! Wretchedly, it may be only 1% of the true number (meaning you can ‘multiply the above by 100’ [do it!] to get a more accurate number, based on low, voluntary reporting).
Now, if you listen to 2015 and the sociopath Gates, in a TED lecture claimed that the world population needs to be reduced by 15% due to “global warming”. How? Through the use of vaccines! So, why would anyone trust globalist-Gates recommendation to take a vaccine for health, from someone who advocates and finances reduction in the world population?
Discovering the serious harm that the COVID jabs are causing can be quite frightening for anyone who has been jabbed. Globalists want to kill what they term useless eaters, unsophisticated people, pensioners, etc., by waging this war on those undesirables that they consider undesirable. What they’re doing is giving God the finger!
If you or a loved one received the bio-weaponized COVID jab, you still have options to heal your body. It is recommended – high-risk prophylaxis with Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, and as Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
