I was in Socorro for the murder trial of Solomon Hayhurst, Jr. that was to be held in Socorro on November 14, 2022. The family of the victim had waited 3.5 years to attend this trial.
When I got to the courthouse in Socorro, we were told that there were not enough people who showed up for jury duty because the state sent out letters to prospective jurors only 10 days ahead of time. My wife and I traveled 12 hours to be at the trial, which I had been subpoenaed to be there for! Other family members traveled 8 hours and 9 hours each to get to the trial and had to turn around and go home!
Is this the way the judicial system in New Mexico does business? What happened to us should never have happened! We should all be reimbursed for the money we spent getting there for gas and hotel rooms. My nieces and wife were all in tears after this, as we have waited 3.5 years to get closure to this horrible event.
What happened to the right to a speedy trial, or does that just pertain to the suspect. It should also apply for the family of the victim!
I stayed at Elephant Butte RV and was not allowed a refund. Under the circumstances I should have been refunded! Shame on them. I won't stay there ever again! The pool and hot tub were very dirty!
s/Richard Mills
Prescott Valley, AZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.