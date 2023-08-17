Alumni Pond: Closed for repairs until further notice.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for bass was slow.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using cut bait.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair when using crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good when trolling using shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair when using curly-tail grubs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using minnows, worms and cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 51 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using cut bait.
Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was good when using PowerBait and worms.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for catfish was fair when using chicken liver and homemade stink bait.
Percha Dam: No reports this week.
Quemado Lake: Anglers reported a lot of algae in the lake. Fishing for trout was fair when using PowerBait.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 1,330 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using nightcrawler worms near Bernardo.
Snow Lake: Fishing for trout was slow to fair when using green PowerBait and lures. Anglers reported a lot of algae in the lake.
Trees Lake: No reports this week.
Young Pond: No reports this week.
