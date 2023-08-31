Whitewater Creek: Mykal Carlos, age 18, of Deming caught a 14-inch Gila trout using a Pistol Pete spinner fly nearthe Catwalk on Aug. 22.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Alumni Pond: Closed for repairs until further notice.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: No reports this week.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using gizzard shad and cut bait.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair when using senk worms. Fishing for white bass was fair to good when trolling using shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using minnows, worms and cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 37 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was fair to good when using Pistol Pete spinner flies near the Catwalk on Whitewater Creek.
Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was good when using PowerBait and worms.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for catfish was fair when using chicken liver and homemade stink bait.
Percha Dam: Fishing for carp was fair when suing bread and corn.
Quemado Lake: No reports this week.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 426 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using nightcrawler worms near Bernardo.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was fair when using live minnows and hot dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.