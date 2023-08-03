Alumni Pond: Fishing for catfish was slow to fair when using cheese, beef liver, chicken liver, cut carp bait and live worms.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for bass was fair to good when using topwater lures.
Caballo Lake: No reports this week.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair to good when using crankbaits and bullhead minnows. Fishing for white bass was fair when using white crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good when using jigs with paddle-tail swimbaits and trolling using dark-green lures. Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows and fresh cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 27 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using cut bait.
Glenwood Pond: No reports this week.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for catfish was fair when using chicken liver and homemade stink bait.
Percha Dam: No reports this week.
Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was fair when using Chartreuse PowerBait.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,180 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using nightcrawler worms near Bernardo.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: No reports this week.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was good when using live minnows and cut carp bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.