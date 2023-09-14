CATCH OF THE WEEK
Elephant Butte Lake: Patrick Medina of El Paso, Texas, caught a 28-inch, 6-pound catfish using cut bait on Sept. 4.
Gilita Creek: Adalia Gutierrez of Tucson, Arizona, caught her first trout using a nymph fly on Sept. 3.
Quemado Lake: Justin Begay, age 7, of Pine Hill caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using a nightcrawler worm on Sept. 4.
Rio Grande: George Torres (above) of Stanley caught and released a 44-inch, 48-pound flathead catfish using threadfin shad as bait in a canal north of Elephant Butte Lake on Sept. 3.
Alumni Pond: Closed for repairs until further notice.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: No reports this week.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using gizzard shad and cut bait.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair when using Senko worms. Fishing for white bass was fair to good when trolling using shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was good when using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 18 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair when using nymph flies at Gilita Creek.
Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was good when using PowerBait and worms.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for catfish was fair when using chicken liver and homemade stink bait.
Percha Dam: Fishing for carp was fair when using bread and corn.
Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good when using nightcrawler worms.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 422 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using cut bait in the canals north of Elephant Butte Lake.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using live minnows, cut bluegill bait and cut carp bait.
